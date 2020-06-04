The best M13 builds for Warzone

What's the best M13 loadout for Warzone? If you want to reach true AR mastery in Infinity Ward's battle royale, you should always be willing to experiment and try something new. With ten loadout slots to fill, adding one of the best Warzone M13 setups to your list ensures you always have a powerful gun to rely on, and the right attachment and perks to get the most from it.

Adjusting to the M13 may take a few matches, but sticking with it pays off. It offers a high rate-of-fire, as well as low enough recoil to give you the snappy eliminations you need in the wilds of Verdansk. Let's spice up your Warzone loadouts with the best M13 Warzone builds, and the attachments that seal the devastating deal.

The best M13 Warzone loadout for each situation

Reliable all-rounder

Attachments

Muzzle: Tactical Suppressor

Tactical Suppressor Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Optic: Operator Reflex Sight

Operator Reflex Sight Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Secondary

Handgun

Perks

Ranger Foregrip (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Increases aiming stability and recoil control.

E.O.D

High Alert

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

The barrel and underbarrel in this build take a while to unlock, but they're undoubtedly worth the time invested. The other attachments in this loadout can be equipped much earlier to help you improve your M13's handling.

Attaching the Tactical Suppressor gives you the option to take a quiet approach as the gas cloud closes in. Stippled Grip Tape supports agility, and the Tempus Marksman and Ranger Foregrip increase recoil control. These attachments also add significant damage range and stability to your gun. I prefer the Operator Reflex Sight as it strips things back to basics with a small red dot optic. Keeping things simple is often the best way to go, which also applies to your throwables in this setup.

Take full advantage of your perks by equipping a handgun as your secondary. Once you can afford a loadout drop, you can ditch your pistol for a better weapon on the ground. E.O.D reduces damage from fire and explosives. High Alert helps you remain vigilant of the wider surrounding area by pulsing your vision when an opponent outside your view notices you. Your team will appreciate you doubling as the squad medic by equipping the Tune Up perk, which reduces revive time by 25 percent.

Silent

Attachments

Tempus Marksman (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Boosts accuracy while increasing damage range.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Optic: Merc Thermal Optic

Merc Thermal Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Secondary

Handgun

Perks

Cold-blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Get the element of surprise with this sneaky setup. The Monolithic Suppressor is this build's champion attachment by muffling your shots. The Commando Foregrip earns its inclusion as it stabilises your aim while lowering recoil. In addition, the Tempus Marksman barrel delivers notable boosts to bullet velocity, recoil control, and damage range.

Optics boil down to personal preference, but thermal optics are most desirable. The Merc Thermal Optic reduces your mobility, but its 3.25x scope offers sharp thermal imaging that helps you to seek out threats quickly. If that's not to your taste, consider the Solozero NVG Enhanced instead.

Again, switching out a pistol for a better weapon later in a match maximises your perk potential. Cold-blooded keeps you safe from other players who will also likely be using thermal optics and ensures that you're undetectable by AI-targeting systems. Ghost supports your stealthy stance so you won't appear on enemy Heartbeat Sensors and UAVs. You can also switch between weapons quickly using the Amped perk.

Unstoppable

Attachments

60 Round Mags (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Additional 5.56 NATO ammunition.

Barrel: Tempus Mini

Tempus Mini Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker

FORGE TAC Stalker Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Secondary

AX-50

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The perfect mix of aggression and agility, this M13 setup eliminates threats swiftly, giving targets little time to react. Steady shots keep you alive in Verdansk, and this loadout specialises in situations that call for hasty hip firing.

The Tempus Mini prioritises speed, lowering your aim-down-sights time. While this has its downsides in reduced bullet velocity and recoil control, your stock and underbarrel attachments help balance the build. Equipping 60 Round Mags gives you plenty of ammo between reloads to give you the confidence to take on full enemy squads.

I'm usually reluctant to add lasers to weapons in Warzone as their high visibility can highlight to enemies exactly where you are. That said, the benefits that the Tac Laser offers here comfortably outweigh that downside. Fast, accurate shots will help take opponents down, even if they know where you're lurking.

Then you'll need Overkill to carry a second primary weapon. As this M13 loadout is very aggressive, rounding the build off with a sniper rifle will keep you in control in open stretches of the map. Double Time keeps you agile, and Tracker reveals enemy footprints on the floor. The Heartbeat Sensor further buffs your spatial awareness and you can—quite literally—stick it to the enemy squad with your trusty Semtex.