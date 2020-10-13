The Amazon Prime Day deals have kicked off in earnest now and you can find some fantastic gaming monitor deals right now. Whether you're after a solid second screen for that home office setup, an expansive ultrawide for your sim rig, or a gorgeous 4K IPS display, everything is on offer today.
The best gaming monitors should last through several iterations of your PC setup, and can last you up to ten years of happy gaming. So it's always worth spending decent money on a primary display; your eyes will thank you. But if you're just trying to bag a decent second screen you don't have to pay a fortune, and there are some fantastic ~$100 options available today.
That doesn't mean some terrible TN screen that fades to grey as soon as you turn the light on, these are 1080p IPS panels on display here. And they'll make a great addition to your setup.
But if you do want to spend big then it's worth remembering that monitor technology doesn't date like Prime Day's best gaming laptop deals can. A great 1440p gaming monitor from three years ago will likely still be a great 1440p gaming monitor today. And tomorrow, and three years from now too.
The best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals
Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch |
$699.99 $379.99 at Amazon
This is an oldie, but definitely a goodie. Using the same IPS panel as the 27-inch Asus Swift, this 1440p G-Sync screen can deliver incredible visuals at 165Hz.View Deal
Samsung CJ890 49-inch ultrawide |
$1,200.99 $699.99 at Amazon
If you like 'em big, they don't come much broader than this 144Hz 49-inch ultrawide. That 1800R curved VA panel is necessary when it's spanning this much desktop real estate.View Deal
Acer CB272 27-inch IPS |
$154.99 $129.99 at Amazon
For that second screen in your life, or even that third depending on how much desk you have, this FreeSync enabled 1080p IPS screen is a decent budget display.View Deal
LG 24MP88HV-S 24-inch IPS |
$299.99 $149.99 at Amazon
LG invented the IPS panel tech, so you'd hope this half-price 24-incher would nail colors and image quality. It's only a 75Hz screen, but you will notice the extra smoothness over 60Hz.View Deal
Acer EB321HQU 32-inch IPS |
$259.99 $199.99 at Amazon
This 31.5-inch 1440p panel may only have a 60Hz refresh rate, but that IPS panel and it's sheer size offsets that if you're after a screen for image or video editing.View Deal
BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch IPS |
$599.99 $399.99 at Amazon
This FreeSync Premium screen could be the perfect pairing with your new Big Navi GPU, with a 144Hz refresh, 1440p resolution, and HDR gaming chops.View Deal
Acer R240HY 24-inch IPS |
$129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
For less than $100 this 23.8-inch IPS panel will make for a great budget screen, or second monitor. It's a 1080p 60Hz display that will do all you could expect from a cheap panel.View Deal
Alienware AW3420DW 120Hz ultrawide |
$1,199.99 $849.15 at Amazon
The ultrawide Alienware screen has never been this affordable before, offering a beautiful 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this G-Sync panel is great for big-screen gaming.View Deal
Dell S2319NX 23-inch IPS |
$159.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a budget second screen, this 23-incher is a bit of a bargain. 1080p IPS with a 5ms response time isn't going to set the world alight, but it's only $90. Only HDMI and VGA by the way. View Deal
Dell 32-inch 1440p FreeSync |
$449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Dell make lovely monitors, and this 165Hz 1440p panel will make for a great big-screen gaming display. At 32-inches that curve will put you at the heart of the action.View Deal
Asus ZenScreen portable monitor |
$199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy
This 15.6-inch portable monitor is the solution to second-screening with your laptop, especially if you lack the space for a full monitor in your home office setup.