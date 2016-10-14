Our favourite cities in PC gaming

The City in which Garrett lives and works is never experienced as a whole, or even a coherent entity, but rather through a series of missions in different areas that collectively form a sprawling metropolis of earthy magic and molten industry. A bank, a warehouse, an opera house, an entire district that's been walled off to keep out the undead, and a whole other city, buried and forgotten underneath this one—and that's not even the best of it! The Thieves’ Highway leads over the rooftops and through the apartments of the Dayport district, a journey worthy of a mission entirely on its own before Angelwatch, where the job actually takes place, is even reached. The limitations of the mid-90s technology meant that The City is conspicuously empty of civilians, but the guards wander and chit-chat, and the relative lack of life fits with the fiction that Garrett wouldn't be out and about in large crowds. Going unseen is central to what he does, after all.

Thief: Deadly Shadows took an admirable but not entirely successful shot at creating a more open-ended rendition of The City for Garrett to explore at his leisure. The result was novel but largely forgettable, although to its credit the game did add a few memorable locales of its own, including Auldale and its marvelous museum, and the asylum-turned-orphanage called The Cradle, the emotional scars of which may one day fade but will never entirely go away. But they, and the entire game, don't really mesh with the first two in the trilogy; they look different, but more importantly they feel different. The game engine is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor, but the game itself, not so much.

But The City of those first two games, rendered in brilliantly designed levels and stylish cut scenes that have yet to be surpassed, is as unforgettable as any virtual place I’ve been. I reveled in it for hours—and after all these years, I continue to hold out hope that one day, I will go back to it.

(But not to The Cradle. Screw that place.)

—Andy Chalk