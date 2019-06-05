Best antivirus for PC gaming for 2019

It's a bit of a dry topic but one of the best antivirus programs for PC gaming, though a relentlessly sensible (and boring) acquisition, is one of the most important additions you can get for your rig. It's not an attractive or cool trumpet to honk on—much like a teacher insisting to their class that the best thing of all is when you get a 9 to 5 job with pension benefits. But it does still have its place, and it is crucial to equip your setup with one of the best anti-virus softwares as many of them go further than just keeping the nasties at bay. They will often keep your system clean and tidy by getting rid of unnecessary junk while simultaneously at the same time while beating off all the baddies which are out in the wild and desperate to get into your machine and data.

In terms of specific software, we’d recommend Bitdefender if you're willing to spend a bit of money to get one of the best antivirus programs going (which we recommend doing). Its reliability and subtlety are big contributors to it being one of the best antivirus services. However, there are some capable and decent free options going, and the pick of those ones for us is Avira Antivirus. Yes, you'll have to endure some ads for the pleasure, but it is very customisable. And hey, what do you have to lose and you can always walk away whenever you like. But, whatever your thinking, definitely get something—at least start off with a free one before deciding on the paid versions. Better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it, as the saying goes. Check out our guide below for the best anti-virus software currently on offer.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 (Image credit: Bitdefender)

1. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019

The best antivirus for most gaming PC users

Autopilot mode protects without nagging

Tough protection against all malware

Anti-ransomware is good

This level of protection isn't cheap

There are a few different options we could have picked for this category and the biggest reason we chose Bitdefender is because, when it comes to AV protection we prefer the strong and silent type. That’s Bitdefender in nutshell. Once installed, Bitdefender goes into Autopilot mode by default and makes all security related decisions for you. It won’t bother you with popups and alerts, nor does it even ask you to go through and configure its behavior. There’s no hand-holding here—Bitdefender is confident in its abilities to protect your system without making a fuss.

We’re confident in Bitdefender too, both because of own experience throughout the years, and because it continues to do well in independent lab tests. In AV-Test.org’s latest evaluation, Bitdefender detected every single threat, including 213 zero-day malware samples and over 20,000 widespread and prevalent malware discovered in the past four weeks. It did pick up a few false positives, but not enough to ding Bitdefender’s Usability score. And it’s passed 32 straight VB100 comparative tests by Virus Bulletin dating back to October 2010. In other words, Bitdefender rarely trips up.

If you want to take a proactive approach to security, Bitdefender can scan for vulnerabilities such as out of date software. It also checks for missing Windows updates and analyzes the strength of your Windows passwords. When it finds a third-party program that’s out of date, it gives a detailed report on the number of vulnerabilities and specific security threats it poses, and also provides a link to grab the newest version. Not many programs go the extra mile like that.

As with most AV programs, Bitdefender has different pricing options based on the number of PCs and year of coverage your purchase. On its website, Bitdefender is currently on offer for $23.99 covering three devices for one year.

Kaspersky Antivirus 2019

2. Kaspersky Anti-Virus 2019

The best heavyweight antivirus in 2019

Comes with handy utilities

Additional subscription options for multiple PCs

PUP protection could be better

As much as we like Bitdefender, there are other capable security suites out there. Kaspersky Internet Security is one of them, and in this instance, we recommended paying the $10 upcharge for Kaspersky Total Security, a more fleshed out package with some handy utilities instead of just fluff.

Among the additional grab bag of goodies is a file shredder that overwrites deleted files so they’re near impossible to restore, the ability to create encrypted folders to keep sensitive files from prying eyes, password syncing among multiple devices, and PC clean-up tools, to name just a few. You can find free alternatives to all of these, but having them all in one place is convenient.

One reason we like Kaspersky because it consistently performs among the best AV programs, both in terms of identifying and blocking malware, and having a minimal impact on system performance. That’s not to say it’s perfect—we recall one particularly annoying incident where Kaspersky had let a potentially unwanted program (PUP) lock our mouse cursor in a box. It took some persistence (and Safe Mode) to fix the problem. For the most part, however, Kaspersky is very good about protecting PCs. Even on the rare occasions we’ve run into problems, they’ve been relatively minor.

Most users will find Kaspersky’s default settings adequate, but if it’s fine grain control you’re after, you’ll find plenty of it within the many submenus. There are even submenus within submenus. For example, in settings you can dive into the antivirus menu for file scanning and choose a security level (low, medium, or high), or dig even deeper by clicking on Advanced Settings to bring up more options. There are even submenus within that submenu. The downside is that it can take several clicks to dig your way to a specific setting, but it’s better than having no control at all.

You can currently save $30 on Kaspersky and get three PCs covered for a year for $29.99.

Webroot SecureAnywhere

3. Webroot SecureAnywhere

Best lightweight antivirus

Barely uses any storage or RAM

Doesn't interrupt gameplay

Surprisingly well fleshed out

System optimizer doesn't do much

When Webroot approached us several years ago about a nimble security product that existed almost entirely in the cloud, we couldn’t help but roll our eyes. The level of hype that followed felt like a marketing schtick—here was this new AV program that was supposed to install in under 10 seconds and barely help itself to RAM or storage, yet provide adequate protection on the level of much bigger security suites. Yeah, right!, we thought. But here’s the thing, Webroot was right.

SecureAnywhere was and still is a remarkable outlier in AV. It takes up just a few megabytes of disk space and uses about 5MB of RAM when idle. During an active scan, Task Manager shows SecureAnywhere using around 50MB of RAM and less than 15 percent CPU utilization, yet takes just a couple of minutes to scan 150GB of data spread across two SSDs.

Webroot also makes a special version of SecureAnywhere for gamers. It differs from the regular version in that it offers a system optimizer tool to “analyze your devices and the operating systems to detect system issues, wipe away all traces of online activity, and make deleted files unrecoverable.” In practice, we only saw it delete temporary files to free up some disk space. SecureAnywhere also politely stays in the background so you’re not bothered by updates or added lag when playing games.

Since it’s cloud based, SecureAnywhere works best when there’s an Internet connection. In the era of ubiquitous broadband, that’s not going to be a problem for many people, particularly gamers. And though it’s lightweight and short on local storage requirements, SecureAnywhere is surprisingly high on adjustable settings. There’s well over 100 of them, and you can export your settings to make setup on another PC quick and easy. In terms of pricing, Webroot is currently at $19.99 for a single device for one year.

Avira Free Antivirus for Windows

4. Avira Free Antivirus for Windows

The best free anti-virus

Avira Free Antivirus ? Visit Site at Avira

It's free!

Customizable firewall

Reliable protection

Nags with ads

Arguing over the best free antivirus is a lot like debating beers. Some prefer a fuller bodied ale with hints of fruits and spices, while others go for a less bitter lager to quench their thirst. And so it goes in our free antivirus category in which we narrowed the choices down to Avira and BitDefender. We ultimately gave the nod to Avira, but it was close.

We chose Avira because of the level of customization available. Whether you want to duck your head into the software’s menus and start fiddling with knobs and dials is up to you, but if you do decide to tweak Avira’s behavior, you’ll find a modest toolchest of options. One setting we highly recommend enabling is to search for rootkits before scanning. It will increase scan times, but rootkits are particularly nasty in how they dig their hooks deep in the OS, so it’s better to err on the side of safety.

You can also configure how aggressively Avira scans for zero-day threats through heuristic analysis, which is set to a medium detection level by default. Cranking it up to high puts Avira in an extra cautious state, but at the risk of reporting false positives. Putting it on low has the opposite effect, or you can turn off heuristic analysis altogether, an option we don’t advise.

Avira’s scan engine isn’t the fastest on the block but it routinely racks up awards from independent testing labs, including AV-Test, AV-Comparatives, and Virus Bulletin. You don’t get to over 400 million downloads in the AV space unless you’re doing something right, and clearly Avira is.

What you don’t get with the free version of Avira is a Game Mode. And though Avira doesn’t cost any money , you pay for it through ads. This is where BitDefender’s free version has the advantage. In contrast, it doesn’t use ads or nag users with pop-ups, and it pauses system scans when you’re gaming. It’s a no-fuss solution, though the downside there’s not much in the way of options, just a couple of on/off switches.

