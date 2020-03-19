Bernie Sanders will learn to play Minecraft if a TikTok video gets 6 million views

Bernie Sanders recently announced that he would learn to play Minecraft if a certain video clocked 6 million views. Or at least the team who manages his verified TikTok account did.

"If this gets 6 million views, Bernie will learn how to play Minecraft for you," the post reads.

The video in question comes from TikTokker luacrio7642, and shows a mine cart entering an area devoted to Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign. "Why should I vote for Bernie Sanders?" it muses, before taking you on a journey to explain what feeling the Bern actually entails.

"$15 minimum wage" is plastered across one wall in massive letters, while another boasts the illustrious "Medicare 4 All" slogan. The green deal is also represented, with a huge section devoted to "The Trees," which features actual Minecraft trees instead of just the word "trees."

You can watch it below.

As you can see, the video concludes with luacrio7642 heading along a Redstone rail towards a massive, color-coordinated "Bernie 2020" monument. It's very stylish and is paired with a particularly upbeat remix of DARE by The Gorillaz and Shaun Ryder.

If you reckon watching Bernie Sanders play Minecraft would be a bit of fun, be sure to watch the video and share it with your mates. 6 million views and you'll see Bernie getting annoyed he fell in lava with a full stack of diamond on him, just like the rest of us.