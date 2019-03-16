Beat Saber releases first paid DLC music pack

Rhythm game Beat Saber, one of the best VR games around, has released its first paid DLC song pack—a collection of 10 tracks from Canadian electronic record label Monstercat.

Up until now, Beat Saber players have slashed their way through the tracks that come bundled with the game as well as user-created custom songs. The new DLC pack, called Monstercat Music Pack Vol. 1, is the first of three planned paid music packs.

It costs $12.90/£11, and you can grab it here. Individual tracks will cost you $1.99.

Some players aren't happy about paying for their VR music, and developer Beat Games addressed those concerns in a blog post yesterday. Creating new levels for the game is an "extremely complex process" involving music labels, extensive testing and licensing music, it said.

"Licensing music costs money, we are sharing revenue with artists and labels and we are paying our mappers team too," the developer said. "We believe, that quality content deserves recognition. Also, we want our players who prefer to get their content legally, to have a chance to purchase new music content with respect to law."

The team will continue to add free tracks "regularly", it said—League of Legends' hit K-pop song is an example of a recent free addition.

If follows an interview with Variety this week in which Beat Games founder Jaroslav Beck revealed the game had sold more than one million copies across all platforms.