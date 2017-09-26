Battlefront 2 trailer teases bucket load of new features, system requirements revealed (Updated)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is edging ever closer to its November 17 launch date, and its incoming beta is just around the corner. Ahead of the latter's arrival next week, EA has unveiled its minimum and recommended PC specs—and has also dropped a feature-filled trailer that shows off just how much more this game is packing against its forerunner.

First, let's look at that:

At almost five minutes long, the above teases Battlefront 2's split screen arcade mode, its multitude of classes, how you'll accrue battle points, summon reinforcements, customise your heroes, handle its multiplayer components, and send your ships skyward, among a host of other things.

We've spent the past several months outlining what's new in EA's latest bite of the Battlefront cherry, but there's something nice about seeing it all laid bare in consecutive moving picture form.

All of which sets us up nicely for next week's multiplayer beta—due to run from October 6 (October 4 if you preordered) through October 9. (Update: The beta will begin at 8 am UTC/1 am PT/4 am ET on either October 4 or 6 and run until 4 pm UTC/9 am PT/12 pm ET on October 9.) EA has in turn revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements you'll want to aim for on that front.

Minimum:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10.

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350.

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6600K.

Memory: 8GB RAM.

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB.

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB.

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent.

Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection.

Hard-drive space: 15GB.

Recommended:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later.

Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith.

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent.

Memory: 16GB RAM.

Graphics card (AMD): AMD.

Radeon RX 480 4GB.

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB.

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent.

Online Connection.

Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection.

Hard-drive space: 15GB.

More information of Battlefront 2's incoming beta can be found here.