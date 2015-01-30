Popular

Battlefield Hardline trailer is all about new toys

By

Hardline

Despite being possibly the worst time to make a AAA game about militarised police, EA is forging ahead regardless. Judging from this new trailer, their plan to avoid any tricky real-world parallels is to double-down on the ridiculous gadgets. In real terms, this means grappling hooks and a zipline firing crossbow—tools that make me approximately 50% more interested in a game I was previously ambivalent towards.

All in all, it looks like an enjoyable romp. We'll find out more when the open beta launches next week, on 3 February. Soon after, on 17 March, the full game will be unleashed.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
