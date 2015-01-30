Battlefield Hardline trailer is all about new toys

Despite being possibly the worst time to make a AAA game about militarised police, EA is forging ahead regardless. Judging from this new trailer, their plan to avoid any tricky real-world parallels is to double-down on the ridiculous gadgets. In real terms, this means grappling hooks and a zipline firing crossbow—tools that make me approximately 50% more interested in a game I was previously ambivalent towards.

All in all, it looks like an enjoyable romp. We'll find out more when the open beta launches next week, on 3 February. Soon after, on 17 March, the full game will be unleashed.