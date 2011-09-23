Battlefield 3 will need monster rig to run on ultra settings

DICE community manager Daniel Matros has been answering questions about Battlefield 3 on Twitter. Battlefield fan @bkohn1 asked him whether a rig matching the Battlefield 3 recommended system requirements would run the game on ultra settings. Matros replied to say that "recommended is usually medium."

So will a top of the range Nvidia GTX580 do the trick? Apparently not. Matros revealed that we'll need two 580s in SLI to make the most of the Frostbite 2 engine. The minimum system specifications may not be too punishing, but for those who want to see Battlefield 3 at its very best, a hefty upgrade may needed. Battlefield 3 may well be worth the expense. Would you be tempted to upgrade?