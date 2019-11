Take cover! Beefy Battlefield 3 beta requirements posted

Just when I thought my latest upgrade meant I was safe for another year, the Battlefield 3 beta requirements come along and disturb my bliss. I could run it on my Core 2 Duo, but somehow I suspect Battlefield 3 doesn't want me to. Call it a hunch, or call it the recommended system requirements that DICE posted online.

These are the beta requirements , but it seems like a safe bet that the final requirements won't depart too much from what DICE is saying right now. Hit the jump to see what you need, and what you really should have. Celebrate or weep appropriately.

MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

OS: WINDOWS VISTA (SERVICE PACK 2) 32-BIT

PROCESSOR: 2 GHZ DUAL CORE (CORE 2 DUO 2.4 GHZ OR ATHLON X2 2.7 GHZ)

MEMORY: 2 GB

HARD DRIVE: 20 GB

GRAPHICS CARD (AMD): DIRECTX 10.1 COMPATIBLE WITH 512 MB RAM (ATI RADEON 3000, 4000, 5000 OR 6000 SERIES, WITH ATI RADEON 3870 OR HIGHER PERFORMANCE)

GRAPHICS CARD (NVIDIA): DIRECTX 10.0 COMPATIBLE WITH 512 MB RAM (NVIDIA GEFORCE 8, 9, 200, 300, 400 OR 500 SERIES WITH NVIDIA GEFORCE 8800 GT OR HIGHER PERFORMANCE)

SOUND CARD: DIRECTX COMPATIBLE

KEYBOARD AND MOUSE

DVD ROM DRIVE

RECOMMENDED SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

OS: WINDOWS 7 64-BIT

PROCESSOR: QUAD-CORE CPU

MEMORY: 4 GB

HARD DRIVE: 20 GB

GRAPHICS CARD: DIRECTX 11 COMPATIBLE WITH 1024 MB RAM (NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 560 OR ATI RADEON 6950)

SOUND CARD: DIRECTX COMPATIBLE

KEYBOARD AND MOUSE

DVD ROM DRIVE