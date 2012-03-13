Battlefield 3 trailer shatters Ziba Tower

A new Battlefield 3 trailer has appeared over on Battlefieldo showing off one of the new maps to be added in the upcoming Close Quarters DLC pack . The pack will add small, frantic arenas full of destructible walls, chairs and other bits. The sheer amount of debris flying around is quite impressive, though it looks like it'll be hard to see anything at all in the middle of the melee. The trailer also shows soldiers disobeying the first rule of rocket launchers. Rocket launchers are like umbrellas. Don't use them indoors. It only brings bad luck.

The Close Quarters pack is the first of three Battlefield 3 DLC packs to be released this year. It'll be out in June.