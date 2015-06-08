Popular

Batman: Arkham Knight video shows Nvidia Gameworks effects

By

Arkham 1

I don't know about you, but when I'm flying twelve feet across a room to kick some guy up in the head, I tend not to notice interactive paper debris. Still, before Arkham Knight is released—in this moment of calm before the punching—we can passively appreciate the PC-specific splendour of Rocksteady's latest via this, a new Nvidia video.

The trailer demonstrates the Gameworks effects that are being implemented for Arkham Knight. Most of them fit into the 'impressive but kinda pointless, ultimately' category. Hopefully their inclusion in this game won't result in any performance issues for non-Nvidia users.

Batman: Arkham Knight is out in two weeks, on June 23.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
