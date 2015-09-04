Batman: Arkham Knight performance patch is officially out

PC owners can now take on the role of a man dressed as a bat without fear of plummeting framerates, thanks to a new patch for Batman: Arkham Knight. The patch quietly appeared yesterday before disappearing, but it has now officially rolled out: patch notes and all.

User reports from yesterday suggest the patch has fixed the game's myriad performance problems. I've not tested it personally, but the patch is designed to address the issues, according to a sample of the notes below:

Reduced frame rate hitches

Optimizations for system memory and VRAM usage

Improved performance on all GPUs (requires the latest drivers)

More Comprehensive In-Game Settings

Fixed low resolution texture bugs

Fixed hitches when running on mechanical hard drives (HDD)

Check out the full patch notes here.