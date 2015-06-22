Popular

Batman: Arkham Knight gets a launch trailer

By

Batman: Arkham Knight

Here's your Batman: Arkham Knight launch trailer, then, bringing to a close this yet another marketing campaign. *Sniff*, they grow up so fast. This particular trailer has Muse in it for some reason. At least it's not one of the Muse tracks that is less a song than Matt Belamy's audible, sharp breathing sandwiched rhythmically between some words.

Arkham Knight, then. It's had some pretty good reviews. Unfortunately, they were all for the PS4 version—with PC code still unavailable. Hopefully we'll have a review available by the end of the week.

Batman: Arkham Knight is available from tomorrow.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
