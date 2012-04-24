Popular

Batman: Arkham City trailer outlines game of the year edition

The trailer says that the Arkham City Game of the Year edition will be out on May 29 but, as reader Richard points out, the official FAQ indicates that there's no date for the PC just yet. Rocksteady "will be announcing more details soon." The console version release date is scheduled four months after the US version, in September. We'll have to wait and see if the same delay will apply to the PC version when Rocksteady pony up more details.

