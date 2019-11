Four fantastic new Batman: Arkham City screens have been released, showing the variety of Arkham City's locations. There's a dilapidated fun house, a towering factory and some shots of the city rooftops populated by snipers. Poor goons, they never look up, do they?

Is it ever daytime in Gotham city? Looking at the size of the moon, it doesn't seem as though Arkham City's citizens really need sunlight. Man, that is one big moon. Click on the images to see them full size.