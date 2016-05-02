Avadon 3: The Warborn announced

Spiderweb Software's RPGs are a comforting presence in the rapidly changing world of indie games. You know exactly what you're getting—big, well-written adventures that will run on your laptop, and that look, sound, and play similarly. Well, Spiderweb's next game has just been announced: a second sequel to the enjoyable Avadon. It's the concluding part of the Avadon trilogy, and as you may have guessed, it goes by the unusual title 'Avadon 3'. Wait, there's a subtitle too: it's Avadon 3: The Warborn . Here's a trailer:

Unusually, Spiderweb reckons that "experience with earlier games is entirely unnecessary to enjoy Avadon 3". Once again, it puts you in the role of the Hand of Avadon, "warrior and spy, judge and executioner, with nearly unlimited power to fight the enemies of your homeland". Those enemies include ruddy rude barbarians and monsters, who are currently causing havoc throughout that homeland, so you might want to put a stop to that. Or not. But probably yes. There will be multiple endings, too.

You'll find Avadon 3 on Steam here, where it reveals the game is coming to PC and Mac (oh and iPad) on September 14.