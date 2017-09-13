Asus ROG desktop with GeForce GTX 1070 can be had for $1,000

For the price of an iPhone X, you can pick up an Asus ROG desktop with an Intel Core i7-6700 processor and GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card from Newegg, and play games comfortably at 1080p.

We know, that's an apples to coconut comparison, though if you're curious we also pieced together a configuration in the same price range just for fun. Obviously phones and desktop PCs are vastly different form factors with mostly different purposes, but what the hell, it's not everyday a company announces a $1,000 smartphone (Samsung came close with its Galaxy Note 8).

All that aside, the Asus desktop is a pretty good deal. In addition to the above, it rocks 16GB of DDR4-2133 RAM and a 1TB hard drive (7,200 RPM). We'd prefer a solid state drive for all around performance and faster loads, though there's something to be said for choosing capacity over raw speed. You could always add an SSD to this rig too, if you're up to the inconvenience of porting Windows over to a new primary drive.

This is an aggressive looking small form factor PC that Asus pitches as being ready for VR and 4K gaming. The 1070 is really best suited for gaming up to 1440p Ultra without too much trouble, though you can get away for playing at 4K in some games.

Connectivity consist of a headphone/mic combo port, GbE LAN, HDMI output, two USB 3.1 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. You also get 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity (be sure you've patched Windows to avoid that nasty recently discovered Bluetooth bug). There's also a slim-tray DVD burner.

You can grab the desktop here. Enter in promo code EMCSRKBC2 to knock the price down to $1,000.

