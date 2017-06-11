Assassin's Creed: Origins gameplay debuts at Microsoft's E3 press event

At is pre-E3 press conference today, Microsoft unveiled the debut Assassin's Creed: Origins gameplay trailer, finally confirming that the new game will depict the origin of the Brotherhood in ancient Egypt.

Origins depicts "the birthplace of the Assassins Brotherhood," creative director Jean Guesdon said, and is "also the story of one man, Bayek," the last Magi and the protector of his community—something of an "Egyptian sheriff," he explained. Naturally, stealth is central to the experience, but there's plenty of action as well, and Guesdon said Ubisoft has "added many RPG elements to a huge systemic world.

A second trailer, depicting a short mission in which Bayek returns to his hometown of Siwa to kill the fake oracle Nedunamum, was also shown at the event and can be seen below. We'll have more information about Assassin's Creed: Origins, as it becomes available.Update: Following the (finally) official announcement, Ubisoft posted another video taking a more behind-the-scenes look at the development of Assassin's Creed: Origins.

Update: Following the (finally) official announcement, Ubisoft posted another video taking a more behind-the-scenes look at the development of Assassin's Creed: Origins. Enjoy!