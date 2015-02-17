Popular

ASRock's new motherboards feature USB 3.1 and Type-C connectors

By

X99

Hardware manufacturer ASRock has announced a new line of motherboards that feature the USB 3.1 standard as well as its new type-C connectors.

The USB 3.1 standard has only recently been finalized, so widespread adoption of the new ports is still a ways off. ASRock's new Extreme6/3.1 line is the first motherboard line to feature both USB 3.1 and both Type-A (the ubiquitous standard) and Type-C connectors. USB 3.1 first appeared on MSI X99A Gaming 9 ACK motherboard, but without the new Type-C connector. We got our hands on USB type-C at CES 2015, and reversible USB ports are every bit as magical as we dreamed.

USB 3.1 has a number of advantages over its predecessor, namely, a boost in speed and power management. But it's the Type-C connector we care more about. In addition to being slightly smaller, Type-C connectors are the long-awaited plug-it-in-any-way-you-like USB ports.

Z97

The X99 Extreme6/3.1 features a single Type-C USB 3.1 port, as motherboard real estate is valuable and the new Type-C connectors are more costly to produce than older, more established hardware standards. The Z97 Extreme6/3.1 on the other hand supports USB 3.1, but doesn't have any ports on the motherboard itself. ASRock will, however, include a USB controller card with both motherboards, featuring multiple USB 3.1 slots. The X99 card has two Type-A 3.1 ports and one Type-C, while the Z97 card features one of each.

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
See comments