Arma 3 free update adds a new ship, SAMs, and small-diameter bombs

Bohemia Interactive has released a new "Encore Update," technically known as update 1.84, to its realistic military FPS Arma 3. The update adds two new SAM and radar systems, anti-radiation missiles and small-diameter guided bombs, and the pièce de résistance, the USS Liberty, a static, placeable destroyer with detailed interiors and new naval fire-support options that can launch and recover helicopters and smaller ships.

Created by Jets DLC co-developer Bravo Zero One studios, the update also makes numerous adjustments to all existing Arma 3 scenarios and campaigns, to ensure that older content (Arma 3 has been around since 2013, remember) "makes optimal use of the assets and gameplay features" that have been added over the past few years. The full changelog is available at arma3.com and includes such tidbits as "Penetration materials of the industrial shed were adjusted," "The Car-95 GL reload sound was incorrect," and, let's see, "The next target action no longer skips targets if the missile has manual control or autoseek enabled." That's a very Arma-sounding bug indeed.

Bohemia recommended verifying the local game cache in Steam to avoid corrupted data after the download is updated, and you should probably defrag your hard drive (just don't defrag your SSD). It also clarified that the Encore Update is separate from the "Old Man" single-player scenario announced in June, which will be out later this year and free for everyone.