Arma 3 is getting new aircraft, and an enormous carrier to put them on

Bohemia Interactive revealed today that the Arma 3: Jets DLC, which "will enhance the combined arms experience by adding three new air-superiority jets, an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV), a new Showcase scenario, and more," will be released on May 16. And since jets aren't much good without someplace to park them, Bohemia is also going to throw in an aircraft carrier, absolutely free.

The carrier—designation CVN-83, USS Freedom—will be given to everyone who owns Arma 3 as part of the platform update that will accompany the release of Jets. It can carry various sorts of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, supports catapult takeoffs and tailhook landings, and packs "functional autonomous defensive weapon systems." The only thing it can't do is actually cruise around on the water: "The ship is a static object that can be positioned across the map via the 3D Scenario Editor, but cannot be 'driven'," the studio said.

The Jets premium DLC, which Bohemia showcased last month as part of its "Scanning the Horizon" year-ahead preview, will go for $12/£9/€10, although it's currently available for pre-purchase now on Steam or the Bohemia Store at a 10 percent discount. For that, you get the F/A-181 Black Wasp 2, To-201 Shikra, and A-149 Gryphon tactical fighters, the fifth-gen, all-weather Sentinel drone, and a new Showcase scenario that will enable air-to-air and air-to-ground combat with an "extended damage model," dynamic vehicle loadouts, and targeting enhancement. Jets is also available as part of the Arma 3 DLC Bundle 2, along with Tac-Ops, Tanks, and the mysterious "Orange."