Ark: Survival Evolved teases Jurassic Park-like VR adventure venue

The feasibility of designing games for virtual reality has been questioned in recent weeks, however I'd love to see the medium used in ways which transcend the perceived norm. Peacock Studios' Ark Park is a VR experience with this in mind which has you exploring a Jurassic Park-esque world filled with over 100 dinos from Studio Wildcard's Ark: Survival Evolved.

Due next year, Ark Park is a standalone multiplayer "exploration experience" whereby sightseeing seemingly trumps violence and survival. "This interactive experience will fulfill your dreams of entering a world where living breathing dinosaurs are roaming the earth. Explore freely at this grand virtual world where there is no set plot line," reads a press release. "Engage in multiplayer tour to share the visceral gameplay and the thrill of witnessing actual dinosaurs up-close."

According to the PlayStation Blog, players will get the chance to ride around in both vehicles and on the backs of dinosaurs, while a combination of "puzzle-solving logic, action skills, exploration and careful resource management" is required to collect all 'gene cubes' strewn throughout the park—achievements of sorts which indicate successful identification of its 100+ creatures.

"Capturing a creature’s gene cube will allow for you to upload it to Ark Park’s hub area to learn more about the life form, including factoids and vital stats," says the PS Blog post. "Along with this, you’ll learn about how the Ark species have diverged from real-world variants. Gene cubes may also be uploaded to the hub’s petting zoo where visitors can get up close and personal with the creatures."

Ark Park will launch on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift in 2017.