Apex Legends Season 10: Everything we know

In Apex Legends Season 10, Emergence, you’ll be able to play as a brand new premium legend, Seer. The map is due to undergo some pretty big changes to keep things fresh and a new weapon is also being added: the Rampage LMG.

There’s not long to wait before the new season hits consoles and PC, so here’s a quick rundown of when you can expect to download it, an overview of our new Legend’s skills, and the upcoming Ranked Arenas mode.

When does Apex Legends Season 10 start?

The Apex Legends Season 10 release date is August 3, 2021. If we go by past Apex Legends seasonal launches, you can expect to be able to access it from 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST.

There’s usually a little bit of downtime beforehand where you won’t be able to access any games, but that’s par for the course. In Season 9, you needed roughly 64GB of space to download Apex Legends in its entirety, so depending on your download speed, you could be waiting a few hours to get back in. There were a host of server issues last time, too, but you’ll just need to hang tight and hope the same thing doesn’t happen in Season 10.

What’s in the Apex Legends Season 10 Battle Pass?

As with every new season of Apex Legends, there’s a new Battle Pass with a bunch of new free and premium rewards up for grabs. There’s also a Seer starter pack expected to drop, so watch this space.

In the free Battle Pass, you’ll be able to get:

A new Bloodhound skin

Sets for Valkyrie, Horizon, and Seer

Win Trackers for all Legends

Weapon skins

Apex packs

Load screens

Music pack

Season badge

300 Apex Coins

In the premium Battle Pass, you’ll be able to get:

Rare sets for Pathfinder, Lifeline, Bloodhound and Gibraltar

Apex Legends Season 10 new Legend: Seer

Seer is the latest addition to the premium Legend roster. He’s an Ambush Artist, meaning that his abilities are centred on seeking out opponents and revealing their locations. Basically, if you don’t have Seer on your side, you’re gonna have a bad time.

His Tactical Ability is Focus of Attention, where he’ll summon micro-drones to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls interrupting and revealing enemies. Then there’s Heart Seeker, where you’ll be able to hear and see the heartbeats of nearby enemies when aiming down your sights. Which is good news for all you snipers out there.

Exhibit is Seer’s Ultimate Ability, where he creates a sphere of micro-drones that reveal the location of enemies who are moving quickly or firing their weapons. Finally, his Class Passie is Recon, which reveals the circle's next location.

There’s a good chance he’s going to feel very OP for the first few days, so keep your eye out for nerfs.

(Image credit: EA)

Apex Legends Season 10: Ranked Arenas have finally been added

After the successful launch of Arenas in Season 9, Ranked Arenas will be available for all players in Season 10. It appears that the only notable change is the increased number of rounds needed to win a game.

Ranked Arenas will measure your skill in two ways: your visible skill rating, which goes from Bronze to Predator, and your underlying matchmaking rating score, which is invisible to everyone. So, rather than always pitting Gold against Gold, your invisible MMR score will make it easier to match you with players more in tune with your skills. That way you’ll be less likely to lose a rank if you play a few bad games.

To begin with, all players will play ten Ranked Arenas placement matches. This will determine your initial rank and MMR. There are no entry costs and no Arenas Points for kills—you need to win each match. Afterwards, you’ll be placed in your starting rank and you’ll get more AP for wins than you lose for losses. As your rank and MMR start to sync, you’ll earn fewer AP each time. It means there’s no demotion protection, but you’ll still get rewards based on the highest tier reached at the end of the season.

You’ll be able to work on your Arenas rank all season as there’s no split in Season 10, but whether that’ll be the case in future seasons remains to be seen. As with Arenas currently, there will be a matchmaking ban if you abandon a match and you’ll get loss forgiveness in a match where a teammate abandons you.

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to queue for Platinum Ranked Arenas if a member of your party is more than one tier away. While this shouldn’t be an issue if you’re playing solo, as it were, you’ll want to make sure you team up with similarly skilled pals.

Finally, there will be three new Arenas maps in rotation for Season 10:

King’s Canyon - Hillside

Olympus - Oasis

World’s Edge - Dome

Party Crasher, Phase Runner and Overflow will still be available, alongside one Battle Royale location that will change every two weeks.

(Image credit: EA)

Apex Legends Season 10 map changes: What's new?

First, some big PoI changes. The Refinery is being replaced with the Climatizer. There will be a lot more loot to fight over here, and it’ll be especially good for close-quarters combat. The Sorting Factory is being swapped out for Lava Siphon which, as the name suggests, makes it quite the dangerous place to be.

The Train Yard will be demolished by Landslide. You’ll quickly see that you’re less able to hold this area now, which should shake matches up a bit. The amount of loot will remain the same, but it’ll be more spread out.

The map has fractured from the Climatizer all the way to Fragment East, and the two are now joined by a river of lava. In the north, there's no updraft air lift mechanic. Instead, you’ll take damage in the lava if you decide to wade through it, so... maybe don’t do that?

Gondolas are back at the Climatizer and Lava Siphon, allowing you to safely cross the hot stuff and move quickly between PoIs. Overlook is also getting a new design and Geyser and Overlook will now have a connecting rotation, which will space things up a bit.

Apex Legends Season 10 new LMG

Finally, a new LMG! Season 10 brings with it the Rampage LMG, the first addition since it launched. It’s a heavy weapon that deals a pretty decent amount of body and head damage and is most effective at medium and long-range. Check out its stats below:

Arms/ legs damage: 24

Body damage: 28

Headshot damage: 42

It’s pretty slow in comparison to other automatic weapons available but you can use a Thermite Grenade to increase its fire rate. If the latest trailer is anything to go by, you’ll be able to blow doors off their hinges and blast your opponents in a few shots.

Are you as stylish as Seer is irl?

Mate, I wish.