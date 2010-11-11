APB finds buyer, could be up and running by end of the year

Realtime World's struggling cops vs. crooks MMO APB has found a buyer in the form of the K2 network, who has purchased the game for $1.5 million. K2 owns the GamersFirst service, which runs a series of free-to-play MMOs including War Rock and 9 Dragons. There's no news yet on whether or not APB will be part of this service, but K2 mention that the game could be back up and running by the end of the year. We'll know more later this week when the official announcement is made.