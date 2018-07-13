AOC's 35-inch (3440x1440) gaming monitor with G-Sync is more than $400 off MSRP

If you're in the market for an ultrawide gaming monitor, check out AOC's Agon AG352UCG. It's a curved 35-inch display with a 3440x1440 resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support, and you can snag one for several hundred dollars below its MSRP.

The Agon AG352UCG lists for $1,099.99, though it typically goes for around $840. Newegg has it on sale for $698.99, however, and you can get that price down even further—to $678.99—by using promo code NEFPSNK20.

It should be noted that AOC refreshed this display with a 120Hz panel earlier a few months ago. That version has a slightly different model number (AG352UCG6), and also costs a couple hundred dollars more.

What about this version? Our sister site TechRadar came away with a favorable impression when it reviewed the AG352UCG last month.

"This is an excellent gaming monitor that will make you feel like you’re in the midst of the action while playing, and it’s packed full of fantastic features that make it a worthy addition to your gaming rig," TechRadar said.

You can grab this monitor here.

