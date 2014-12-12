An Alien: Isolation sequel has been discussed, says Creative Assembly

Alien: Isolation may get a sequel, according to comments made by Creative Assembly lead game designer Gary Napper. Speaking to AvPGalaxy, Napper spoke a bit about how the team could handle the plot of a hypothetical sequel. Which means, naturally, that some pretty glaring spoilers are contained below.

"The plot for a sequel is a daily topic in the studio sometimes," Napper said. "People have their own ideas for where it should go, our writers have some solid concepts and yes, we do have a great opportunity to continue her story. I personally think that Amanda did not get infected in the hive, as when she wakes, the closest egg remains closed…"

Napper went on to say that the tense, horror experience of Isolation is core to the series' DNA, indicating that the studio is unlikely to produce a more fast-paced affair. "I think the action oriented 'Aliens' style game is very different from what Isolation is," he said.

"If we made a sequel I would like to stick to the same terrifying single Alien approach but do more with the environment and interactivity within it."

If you've finished the unbearably gruelling survival horror title on hard, then it's time to put your heart to the test again: Alien: Isolation now has a Nightmare mode.