Among Us patch squashes bugs and fixes exploits ahead of new map reveal

Following last week's new map tease, Innersloth has issued a new Among Us patch addressing various balance issues and bugs. For example: you'll no longer be able to reach through walls to tamper with Polus panels, and task arrows will no longer show when comms are sabotaged.

Here's the full changelog:

Balance changes:

Comms sabotage hides task arrows

Comms red light no longer immediately responds to the correct position

Bug fixes:

Fixed camera flinging on security cams

Fixed inaccurate admin table on Polus

Fixed Polus panels reachable through walls

Fixed temperature mini-game in Polus for iOS

Fix solo-complete reactor/seismic exploit

Fix align engine exploit and softlock

These quality-of-life improvements come ahead of more substantial changes, such as the forthcoming map, which in all likelihood will be revealed at the Game Awards on December. Elsewhere, an overhaul of the game's accounts system is in the works, with "reporting and moderation" the big focus in that area.

Oh, and if you happen to play Among Us on mobile: due to the proliferation of "inappropriate ads" Innersloth is making it ad free until next year, which is pretty generous for a free-to-play game.

Check out the full update here.