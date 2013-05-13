Among the Sleep gets Oculus Rift support; free alpha starts tomorrow

Regular PC Gamer readers have probably heard about Among the Sleep, because I keep writing about it . I keep writing about it because it's a first-person horror game from Norway in which you play as a two-year-old—which I think is pretty cool. Not sold yet? Well, you'll be able to try out a public alpha demonstrating some early parts of the game (which now has confirmed Oculus Rift support, by the way) starting tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 a.m. PDT.

Among the Sleep is currently in the final four days of its Kickstarter campaign , with about $15,000 to go as of the writing of this article. The aim of the campaign is to allow some of the entirely part-time dev team to start working on the game full-time, which Krillbite hopes will allow an overall better final product when the game releases late this year.

The alpha will likely show off an early part of the game, which I got to play around with back at GDC.