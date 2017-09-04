Popular

American McGee is working on an Alice 3 proposal

Pester EA if you want it to live.

Just over a month ago, American McGee asked fans to stop pestering him about his surreal platformer, Alice. He has no control over the series, so go bug EA, was the gist. Now he’d like them to bug EA even more because he’s working on an Alice 3 proposal.

McGee announced his plans on Twitter and on his blog, explaining that he’s about to start work on a proposal that will include everything from artwork to a business model before being sent to EA. 

Alice’s third video game outing is tentatively called Alice: Asylum.  

Weekly live streams are also planned, where prospective players will be able to give McGee and his team feedback and suggestions. 

