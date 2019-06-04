AMD's latest driver optimizes your Radeon PC for Total War: Three Kingdoms

AMD is serving up a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.5.2 driver package that is tuned for Total War: Three Kingdoms. It's a relatively minor driver update, though it does include a few bug fixes.

One of those bugs is a pesky issue that plagued some Radeon VII owners, and specifically those paired the graphics card with a multiple monitor configuration. In the previous driver release, AMD noted in the 'known issues' section that those setups were prone to screen flickering. That annoying issue is resolved with the 19.5.2 release.

Other bug fixes include:

Radeon WattMan may list the incorrect max temperature for some graphics products.

GPU Utilization in Radeon Performance Metrics Overlay may sometimes show on unsupported products.

HDR Video may freeze or have corruption during playback when using Movies and TV Application with some Ryzen APUs.

AMD is still working to fix a handful of other known issues, including ones that affect Asus TUF Gaming FX505 and Acer Swift 3 laptop owners. They include:

Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.

Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

ACER Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.5.2 using the Custom Clean Installation option.

If you don't play Total War: Three Kingdoms and are not affected by any of the known bugs, there's no compelling reason to update—you can skip this release and wait to see what the next one brings. Otherwise, follow this link to grab it.