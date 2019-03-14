AMD’s latest driver is optimized for The Division 2, supports DX12 in Windows 7

AMD is pushing out a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition driver release (19.3.2) for Radeon GPU owners with a few notable goodies, the first of which is baked in optimizations for The Division 2.

The Division 2 lands on PC tomorrow, March 15. If you're planning to play it and own a Radeon graphics card, this is the driver you want. And if you're hoping to play it and don't own an AMD GPU, many of the current AMD GPUs come with three free games, including The Division 2.

AMD's latest driver also includes performance tweaks for Civilization 6: Gathering Storm. According to AMD's own testing, Radeon VII owners stand to see up to 4 percent better performance, on average, compared to the 19.2.3 driver release. We haven't had a chance to test that claim ourselves, though.

The new driver also supports DirectX 12 on Windows 7 systems, for supported games (and so do previous driver releases, going back to the 18.12.2 driver package). As of right now, the only supported game is World of Warcraft, though Microsoft says it is working with developers to port a few others to DX12 as well. It's not clear which ones those are at the moment.

Finally, the 19.3.2 driver release addresses a small number of bugs. They include:

Radeon ReLive for VR may sometimes fail to install during Radeon Software installation.

Fan curve may fail to switch to manual mode after the manual toggle is switched when fan curve is still set to default behavior.

Changes made in Radeon WattMan settings via Radeon Overlay may sometimes not save or take effect once Radeon Overlay is closed.

Follow this link to download the newest driver.