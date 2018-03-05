AMD releases GPU drivers optimized for Vermintide 2 and Final Fantasy 15

Final Fantasy 15 and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 are both releasing to PC very soon, and if you own a Radeon graphics card, you can already download optimized drivers for both games.

AMD's new Adrenalin Edition 18.3.1 driver release is available now and promises to deliver the best performance in each of those games (on supported hardware, of course). The new driver package is also supposed to boost performance in Dota 2—according to AMD, Radeon RX 580 owner should see up to 6 percent faster performance compared to the previous driver release, though it's not clear if that's at 4K or 1440p. That's because the release notes (PDF) lists it as "3840x2160 (1440p)." 3840x2160 is 4K, not 1440p, so one of those is obviously incorrect.

The latest driver release also fixes a few issues. They include:

Radeon Chill hotkey may fail to reset when Radeon Settings is restored to defaults.

Sea of Thieves may experience an intermittent application hang or crash during gameplay.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War may experience texture flickering on trees or hills when using multi GPU enabled system configurations.

World of Tanks may experience color corruption when changing some game settings in multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Follow this link to download AMD's new driver package.