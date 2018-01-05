AMD releases an alpha Adrenalin driver update to squash DX9 bug

AMD is making progress on a finalized driver update to restore compatibility with broken DirectX 9 games, after users complained of the issue on its support forum. In the meantime, AMD has made available an alpha Adrenalin driver update to resolve the issue, for gamers who can't wait for a polished release.

According to the release notes, the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition version 18.1.1 alpha focuses solely on the DX9 bug.

"This early access driver is being provided for users who have had issues launching a small number of DirectX 9 based games. This alpha driver has not been fully tested by AMD and is not recommended for general use," AMD states.

Caution comes with the territory when installing alpha code, so keep that in mind. If you'd rather not risk potential instability and other unintended quirks that might arise, you'd be better off waiting for AMD to complete work on the driver update.

For everyone else, here you go. The driver should restore functionality in older games, such as the original Witcher, Command and Conquer 3, Red Alert 3, and other games that users reported were not working correctly on AMD graphics hardware.

Go here to for the full release notes and links to download the driver for various version of Windows.