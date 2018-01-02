AMD vows to fix Adrenalin driver bug affecting some DirectX 9 games

Some users are complaining that AMD's Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition update breaks compatibility with a handful of DirectX 9 games, including the original Witcher, Command and Conquer 3, and Red Alert 3. Not to worry though, despite reports to the contrary, AMD is working on a hotfix.

That was not obvious at the outset, and in fact one of AMD's technical support engineers caused a bit of a ruckus with his cold-shoulder response to a post on AMD's community forums.

"This title is from 2007, so we are unlikely to devote any valuable engineering resources to this issue, which is most likely caused by outdated API modules," the engineer stated.

It wasn't just one game users have been complaining about, but several of them, along with associated expansions. AMD's forum response didn't go over very well with users, one of which brought up the competition.

"It's so sad that I even have to say this to you. As long as old games work with Nvidia we will get a card from them the next time if you won't fix this," a user wrote.

Apparently the AMD employee was misinformed, and AMD is actually planning to roll out a fix. AMD software boss Terry Makedon made the clarification in a Twitter post.

Happy 2018 everyone!! I am seeing some stories pop up about AMD not supporting some old games. That is absolutely not true, we are identifying the bug and working on a fix asap. C&C, Witcher, BfME, etc will be working again.January 2, 2018

Makedon also responded to one of the earlier reports through a Twitter post:

That is not true. We will for sure fix this bug with SAGE engine games in an upcoming hotfix. https://t.co/EEW42GTA73January 2, 2018

As to the original statement on AMD's forums, Makedon chalked it up to human error.

"Well unfortunately we are all humans and someone made a human mistake. I am unable to read and verify everything that any AMD employee posts about our software. Any media can contact me for a formal statement at any time though - none did! ;-)," Makedon added.

The bottom line is, if you're affected by the DX9 bug, hang tight, AMD is on it.