AMD has expanded its embedded graphics lineup

While AMD is still struggling with its desktop graphics marketshare, they're still fighting the good fight against Nvidia and Intel. AMD makes the GPUs for all three current generation game consoles, and today they announced a new range of discrete graphics for embedded systems. They range from power efficient, to high performance, up to ultra-high performance, and they have Multi-Chip Module (MCM), Mobile PCIe Module (MXM), and PCIe options.

The ultra-high performance E8950MXM is built for 4K applications with support for 4K decode, 4K encode, and up to six 4K displays. AMD says that this one is “ideal for high-end casino and arcade gaming machines, medical imaging devices and military/aerospace applications.” It’s got 32 Compute Units, with 3 TFLOPS peak single precision, and 8GB GDDR5 memory, while using below 95W thermal design power. It’s also a smaller form factor than standard commercial GPUs, specifically designed for systems with small space requirements.

The mid-range E8870MXM and E8870PCIe options provide a balance of power and performance, with 12 Compute Units, 1.5 TFLOPS peak single precision, and 4GB GDDR5 memory. They operate under 75W TDP, and also have six output capabilities.

The E6465MCM, the E6465MXM, and the E6465PCIe are the power-efficient options, operating at under 20W TDP. They have just the two Computer Units, with 192 GFLOPS peak single precision, 2GB GDDR5 memory, and have support for up to four display outputs.

These exact GPUs won't be showing up in your desktop or laptop, but it'll be interesting to see how the E8950MXM stacks up against AMD's next high-end gaming laptop GPUs.