Amazon's MMO New World shows off new screens that aren't just some nice trees

I'm pretty fond of the # screenshotsaturday hashtag on Twitter that allows devs to showcase new games. One team using it to interesting effect is Amazon Game Studios' Orange County office, which is making the MMO New World. In this case it's being used to reveal new parts of the game's fictional supernatural continent. Over the past few weeks, the developer has unveiled a couple more locations on its substantial map—Brightwood and Weaver's Fen.

That's Weaver's Fen with the creepy stone head above. It's nice to get a look at a location in the game that isn't just a bunch of trees. Here's another look at the place, which strongly suggests there's some history to the continent where you play a new settler vying for a piece of it among many:

Less exciting are the screens of Brightwood, which, yes, are basically just some trees:

Last month, Amazon revealed some (admittedly uneventful) official footage of New World for the first time, following a leak from the game's closed alpha. Back at Gamescom, I had a little bit of hands-on time with New World where I got to blow up the wall surrounding a camp, kill the players occupying it and steal their land. The finished game is intended to support hundreds, maybe thousands of players as they fight over this gigantic, mysterious new land.

If you want to get in line for the alpha, Amazon reiterated how you do that this past weekend.