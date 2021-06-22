The best Prime Day monitor deals according to PC Gamer's tech reviews guru

There are two things you can rely on when it comes to Amazon Prime Day (which appears to have extended to two days, but anyway). The first is that I'll spend a lot of time eyeing up all the whisky deals that I plan to treat myself with after Amazon Prime Day has finished (I've currently got a bottle of Glenlivet in my basket). The second is that I'll spend a long time exploring the best TV and monitor deals.

I upgraded to a 4K Samsung TV a couple of years back, and it's still serving me well, so all good there. I still have a scout around though, to see if there are any really good replacements out there.

It's the monitors that have caught my attention this year. I've been looking at what could make my screen setup better. I currently have a 4K BenQ monitor as my main screen, with a 360Hz Alienware 1080p alongside it that's normally plugged into my test machine for game testing. I have to switch these around for testing at 4K, but I find working on a 1080p a bit too constrained for work these days. At the same time, being limited to 60Hz at 4K isn't exactly ideal for gaming—particularly as I enjoy competitive shooters, mainly Apex Legends.

While I'd love to do is squeeze a high-refresh 4K screen into my setup, but my bank balance won't extend to such treasures, which means that a high-refresh 1440p panel is probably my best option.

There are plenty of these panels to choose from, with the 165Hz Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ rising to the top of the list simply because it is a lot of panel for £324. Importantly it also supports tilt, swivel and height adjustments, which aren't always a given, even at this price range.

The reason I haven't pulled the trigger yet is there are a couple of other curved options vying for my attention. The Samsung Odyssey G7 is more expensive, but very tempting, while the MSI 34-incher also looks great, although a little outside of my budget (i.e. way beyond it). The Samsung Odyssey G9 is also an absolute beast too. Decisions, decisions.

Here are the best monitor deals we've spotted so far:

Asus TUF VG27AQ | 27-inch | 2560x1440 | 165Hz | £449.00 £324 at Amazon UK (save £125)

Unless you have managed to nab yourself one of the latest graphics cards, 4K is a big ask for gaming. 1440p is still the best resolution to aim for the vast majority, and this screen from Asus is a great example of what you can get at that target res. Apart from the 165Hz refresh rate, it's also G-Sync compatible and it supports adaptive-sync, with a touch of HDR10 in there as well for good measure. A quality screen with over a £100 off its normal price.View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 | 27-inch | 2560x1440 | 240Hz | £549.99 £429 at Amazon UK (save £120.99)

We looked at this monitor that at the tail end of last year and were suitably impressed with the general design and the quality of the screen. The curve is a bit extreme, 1000R really wraps around you, but the main problem we had with it was the price. Well, banish those negative demons, as Amazon has the screen with £120 off, making it a great deal. View Deal

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR | 34-inch | 3440x1440 | 165Hz | £899 £758.99 at Amazon UK (save £140.01)

Ultra-wide displays like this can lend an epic scope to your gaming, particularly if there are some impressive vistas to explore—think Red Dead Redemption 2 or WoW for example. This UWQHD screen has plenty of other tricks up its sleeve as well, including support for HDR400, a silky 165Hz refresh rate, and it's a FreeSync Premium panel too. If you were planning on treating yourself this Prime Day, this could well be the way to do it.View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G9 | 49-inch | 5120x1440 | 240Hz | £1,279.99 £1,049 at Amazon UK (save £230.99)

A hefty 18% saving on this mind-blowingly massive curved screen that lends an air of the epic to everything you play. The curve is pretty tight at 1000R, so this isn't a monitor to share your gaming with others, but it is definitely immersive for you. It's a fast panel too, boasting a 1ms GTG response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. It's G-Sync Compatible and is an HDR1000 screen too. A lot of screen at a great price. View Deal