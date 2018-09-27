Almost everything on eBay is 15% off for today only

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons via Steven Arnold)

eBay constantly runs promotions, but most of them are coupons that only apply to certain sellers (most of which raise prices beforehand). Now eBay has released a new 15 percent off coupon that applies to almost everything on the site.

As with previous promotions, the discount only applies to the purchase price (not shipping/taxes), certain categories are excluded (gift cards, real estate, etc), and it can only be used in a single transaction. The transaction must be more than $25, and it will take 15 percent off (up to $100 off).

Here are some PC-related products that work with the coupon:

To get the discount, enter code PICKSOON at checkout. The code will stop working today at 6PM PT (9PM EST), so you should act fast.