Allison Road Kickstarter cancelled, Team17 will publish it instead

The PT-inspired first-person horror game Allison Road took its show to Kickstarter last month and seemed to have a reasonable shot at success, raising £146,000 ($224,000) on a £250,000 ($384,000) goal with nine days remaining in the campaign. Today, however, developer Lilith Ltd. pulled the plug, opting to pass on the crowdfunding thing in favor of a deal with publisher Team17.

"If you don’t know who Team17 are, they are most known for their Worms franchise, however, they run a fully independent games label. For us it’s an incredible opportunity to be part of a label that looks after not only such a massive gaming franchise, but also supports developers like Playtonic, Mouldy Toof and many others," Lilith wrote in the latest (and probably last) Kickstarter update.

"Working with Team17 will give us the chance to make our game unhindered creatively, but at the same time will give us the resources, support and experience that only a 25 year old studio can give," it continued. "For all of you that have pledged already for in game rewards, we absolutely promise you that we will look at ways outside of Kickstarter that will allow you to be involved in the game at a later date."

The studio said it will now "be going very quiet" as it focuses on making the game.