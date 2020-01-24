Meet all 24 Legends of Runeterra champions

What are Legends of Runeterra champions? Comparable to legendary minions in Hearthstone, champions are the powerful backbone of your deck. Players can recruit six champions per deck, which includes up to three copies of each. When a champion is played, their duplicate counterparts upgrade. Level up a champion to increase their power and health stats, and upgrade their abilities to turn the tides of a match.

With 24 Legends of Runeterra champions in the mix, I’m here to introduce you to each one and walk you through how to best use their abilities and upgrades. Armed with the knowledge of how to build the strongest decks the game has to offer around the best cards, you'll be dominant on the board. Here are all the champions by region.

Demacia

Demacia’s champions hit hard, but they also know when to bide their time. Fiora and Garen level up after they attack enemies to assert their aggressiveness and maintain it for the duration of a game. Lucian, despite his Quick and Double Attack abilities, excels in avenging allies, and he must watch them die before levelling up. By contrast, Lux relies on a Barrier for protection and works well in a spell-heavy deck.

Fiora

Cost: 3

3 Power: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Health: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Challenger

Challenger Level up: After 2 kills.

After 2 kills. Post-level up ability: If Fiora has 4 kills and survives, you win.

Garen

Cost: 5

5 Power: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Health: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Abilities: Regeneration

Regeneration Level up: When Garen strikes twice.

When Garen strikes twice. Post-level up ability: Start of Round: Ready your attack.

Lux

Cost: 6

6 Power: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Health: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Abilities: Barrier

Barrier Level up: When Lux has seen you cast 6+ mana of spells, you receive a Fleeting Final Spark in hand.

When Lux has seen you cast 6+ mana of spells, you receive a Fleeting Final Spark in hand. Post-level up ability: Create a Fleeting Final Spark in hand.

Lucian

Cost: 2

2 Power: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Health: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Level up: When Lucian has seen 4+ allies die, or an allied Senna, Sentinel of Light dies.

When Lucian has seen 4+ allies die, or an allied Senna, Sentinel of Light dies. Post-level up ability: Double Attack. The first time an ally dies each round, ready your attack.

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Freljord

The four champions of Freljord are difficult to remove from the board once you summon them, and they do everything in their power to hang around. Killing Anivia sees her transform into an egg, from which she can later revive herself. Ashe harnesses Frostbite to avoid damage and draw cards. Freljord’s sturdiest champions are Braum and Tryndamere: thriving when they withstand damage, the pair dish out even more pain when they level up.

Anivia

Cost: 6

6 Power: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Health: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Can’t Block. Attack: Deal 1 to all enemies.

Can’t Block. Attack: Deal 1 to all enemies. Level up: Last Breath: Revive Anivia transformed into Eggnivia

Last Breath: Revive Anivia transformed into Eggnivia Post-level up ability: Can’t Block. Deal 2 to all enemies. Last Breath: Revive Anivia transformed into Eggnivia.

Ashe

Cost: 4 [+1 post-level up]

4 [+1 post-level up] Power: 5 [+1 post-level up]

5 [+1 post-level up] Health: 3

3 Abilities: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.

Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy. Level up: Frostbite 5+ enemies then create a Crystal Arrow next round.

Frostbite 5+ enemies then create a Crystal Arrow next round. Post-level up ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy. Enemies with 0 power can’t block.

Braum

Cost: 3

3 Power: 0

0 Health: 5 [+2]

5 [+2] Abilities: Challenger and Regeneration

Challenger and Regeneration Level up: When Braum has survived 10 total damage.

When Braum has survived 10 total damage. Post-level up ability: Challenger and Regeneration. When Braum survives damage, summon Mighty Poro.

Tryndamere

Cost: 8

8 Power: 8 [+1]

8 [+1] Health: 4 [+5]

4 [+5] Abilities: Overwhelm

Overwhelm Level up: If Tryndamere dies, level up instead.

If Tryndamere dies, level up instead. Post-level up ability: Overwhelm, Fearsome, and Tough.

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Ionia

Each of Ionai's esteemed figureheads demonstrate versatility in their range of abilities. Shen dons a robust support role by protecting allies with Barrier. Karma specialises in sorcery and doubles down on her spells after reaching max mana gems. Yasuo is well-versed in stunning enemies and recalling allies to disrupt the balance of the board, whereas Zed prefers to send his shadows to do his bidding.

Karma

Cost: 5

5 Power: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Health: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: End of Round: Create a random spell in hand.

End of Round: Create a random spell in hand. Level up: When Karma becomes Enlightened.

When Karma becomes Enlightened. Post-level up ability: When you play a spell, cast it again on the same targets.

Shen

Cost: 4

4 Power: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Health: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Abilities: Support: Give Shen’s supported ally Barrier.

Support: Give Shen’s supported ally Barrier. Level up: When Shen has seen allies gain 4+ Barrier.

When Shen has seen allies gain 4+ Barrier. Post-level up ability: Support: Give Shen’s supported ally Barrier. When an ally gets Barrier, give it +3/+0 this round.

Yasuo

Cost: 4

4 Power: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Health: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack. When you Stun or Recall an enemy, Yasuo deals 2 to it.

Quick Attack. When you Stun or Recall an enemy, Yasuo deals 2 to it. Level up: When you Stun or Recall 6+ units.

When you Stun or Recall 6+ units. Post-level up ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, Yasuo strikes it.

Zed

Cost: 3

3 Power: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Health: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack. Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with Zed’s stats.

Quick Attack. Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with Zed’s stats. Level up: When Zed and their shadows have struck the enemy Nexus twice.

When Zed and their shadows have struck the enemy Nexus twice. Post-level up ability: Quick Attack. Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with Zed’s stats and keywords.

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Noxus

These Legends of Runeterra champions all begin with 3 power or more and aim to maximise their damage. Attack before regular units with Katarina and Draven’s Quick Attack abilities and continue to generate value from them when they level up. Vladimir is a team player that likes to see others survive: he bases his attacks on the number of friendly attackers on his side of the board and has his eyes set on the enemy Nexus. While Darius’ stats ensure he does just fine on his own, he also relies on a weakened enemy Nexus to realise his full potential.

Darius

Cost: 6

6 Power: 6 [+4]

6 [+4] Health: 5

5 Abilities: Overwhelm

Overwhelm Level up: When the enemy Nexus has 10 or fewer health.

When the enemy Nexus has 10 or fewer health. Post-level up ability: Overwhelm

Draven

Cost: 3

3 Power: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Health: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack. Play or Strike: Create a Spinning Axe in hand.

Quick Attack. Play or Strike: Create a Spinning Axe in hand. Level up: When Draven has struck twice with a Spinning Axe.

When Draven has struck twice with a Spinning Axe. Post-level up ability: Quick Attack. Overwhelm. Play or Strike: Create 2 Spinning Axe in hand.

Katarina

Cost: 3

3 Power: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Health: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Level up: When Katarina has struck, then Recall her.

When Katarina has struck, then Recall her. Post-level up ability: Quick Attack. Play: Ready our attack. Strike: Recall Katarina.

Vladimir

Cost: 5

5 Power: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Health: 5 [+1]

5 [+1] Abilities: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 to it and 1 to the enemy Nexus.

Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 to it and 1 to the enemy Nexus. Level up: When you’ve had 6+ other allies survive damage.

When you’ve had 6+ other allies survive damage. Post-level up ability: Regeneration. Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 to it and 1 to the enemy Nexus.

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Piltover & Zaun

From shuffling dangerous trap cards into the opponent’s deck to attacking head-on, the Piltover and Zaun champs have their eyes glued on the enemy Nexus. Ezreal directly targets it and is rewarded with fast spells that can inflict damage anywhere. Teemo gradually hacks away at the Nexus by sowing frustrating fungi cards into the enemy deck. Jinx’s Super Mega Death Rockets wreak havoc across the board and Nexus, and Heimerdinger relies on turrets to do the heavy lifting.

Ezreal

Cost: 3

3 Power: 1 [+1]

1 [+1] Health: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Elusive. Nexus Strike: Create a Fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.

Elusive. Nexus Strike: Create a Fleeting Mystic Shot in hand. Level up: When you’ve targeted enemy units 8+ times.

When you’ve targeted enemy units 8+ times. Post-level up ability: Elusive Nexus Strike: Create a Fleeting 0 cost Mystic Shot. When you cast a spell, deal 2 to the enemy Nexus.

Heimerdinger

Cost: 5

5 Power: 1 [+1]

1 [+1] Health: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: When you cast a spell, create a Fleeting Turret in hand with equal cost. It costs 0 this round.

When you cast a spell, create a Fleeting Turret in hand with equal cost. It costs 0 this round. Level up: When Heimerdinger has seen you summon 12+ Power Turrets.

When Heimerdinger has seen you summon 12+ Power Turrets. Post-level up ability: When you cast a spell, create a Fleeting Turret in hand with equal cost. Grant it +1|+1 and it costs 0 this round.

Jinx

Cost: 4

4 Power: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Health: 3 [+1]

3 [+1] Abilities: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Level up: When your hand is empty.

When your hand is empty. Post-level up ability: Quick Attack. Start of Round: Draw 1. The first time you empty your hand each round, create a Fleeting Super Mega Death Rocket! in hand.

Teemo

Cost: 1

1 Power: 1 [+1]

1 [+1] Health: 1 [+1]

1 [+1] Abilities: Elusive. Nexus Strike: Plant 5 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck.

Elusive. Nexus Strike: Plant 5 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck. Level up: When you’ve planted 15+ Poison Puffcaps.

When you’ve planted 15+ Poison Puffcaps. Post-level up ability: Elusive. Nexus Strike: Double the Poison Puffcaps in the enemy deck..

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Shadow Isles

The Shadow Isles headliners may possess impressive abilities on their own, but backup is always appreciated. Elise builds an eight-legged army of arachnids to help her out, while Spectral Riders are Hecarim’s buddies of choice. Kalista forges deep bonds with allies that cannot even be broken by death, in contrast to Thresh who has to see units die before he can call upon the help of an attacking champion.

Elise

Cost: 2

2 Power: 2 [+2]

2 [+2] Health: 3

3 Abilities: Fearsome. Attack: Summon an attacking Spiderling.

Fearsome. Attack: Summon an attacking Spiderling. Level up: Start of Round: You have 3+ other Spiders.

Start of Round: You have 3+ other Spiders. Post-level up ability: Fearsome. Challenger. Other Spider allies have Challenger and Fearsome.

Hecarim

Cost: 6

6 Power: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Health: 6 [+1]

6 [+1] Abilities: Overwhelm. Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Rider.

Overwhelm. Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Rider. Level Up: When you’ve attacked with 8+ Ephemeral allies.

When you’ve attacked with 8+ Ephemeral allies. Post-level up ability: Overwhelm. Ephemeral allies have +2|+0. Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Rider.

Kalista

Cost: 3

3 Power: 4 [+1]

4 [+1] Health: 2 [+1]

2 [+1] Abilities: Fearsome. Play: Kalista bonds with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while they are bonded.

Fearsome. Play: Kalista bonds with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while they are bonded. Level up: When Kalista has seen 3+ allies die.

When Kalista has seen 3+ allies die. Post-level up ability: Fearsome. Play: Kalista bonds with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while they are bonded. Attack: Revive that ally attacking and reforge the bond.

Thresh