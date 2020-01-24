A quick primer on Legends of Runeterra cards and their abilities

Before creating a deck, it’s important to know the Legends of Runeterra cards and what their keywords mean. Some cards have abilities that determine how quickly they can attack or how they interact with other units on the board. Spells also have different casting conditions which impact the options your opponent has to respond, for example.

With six regions’ worth of Legends of Runeterra cards, it’s understandable that you won’t remember the meaning of every keyword. As the game is updated, it's likely that more keywords will be introduced too, which I’ll continue to add. Peruse this list to discover how units and spells work so that you can focus on using them effectively.

Legends of Runeterra cards: keywords, abilities, and layout

Layout

Cost: The value in the blue circle. Outlines how many mana gems you have to spend to play the card.

The value in the blue circle. Outlines how many mana gems you have to spend to play the card. Power: The value in the orange shape. Outlines how much damage the unit can deal when they attack.

The value in the orange shape. Outlines how much damage the unit can deal when they attack. Health: The value in the red shape. Outlines how much damage the unit can withstand before dying.

Keywords

There are several keywords that appear across the Legends of Runeterra cards descriptions. These cover effects, card behaviour, and basic actions.

Allegiance: If the next card in your deck is from the same region, gain a buff when you summon this unit.

If the next card in your deck is from the same region, gain a buff when you summon this unit. Double Attack: Deal damage twice: firstly with Quick Attack, then once in the normal phase.

Deal damage twice: firstly with Quick Attack, then once in the normal phase. Enlightened: The state where you have 10 mana gems.

The state where you have 10 mana gems. Fleeting: This card will discard itself from your hand at the end of the round.

This card will discard itself from your hand at the end of the round. Frostbite: Set a unit’s Power to 0 this round.

Set a unit’s Power to 0 this round. Last Breath: An effect that activates when the unit dies.

An effect that activates when the unit dies. Obliterate: Remove from the game entirely. Cannot benefit from death-related effects.

Remove from the game entirely. Cannot benefit from death-related effects. Play: An effect that occurs when you play a card from your hand.

An effect that occurs when you play a card from your hand. Recall: Return a unit to the player’s hand. Remove all effects.

Return a unit to the player’s hand. Remove all effects. Strike: When a unit deals damage.

When a unit deals damage. Strongest: The unit with the highest Power. If the Power is the same as other units, highest Health, then highest Cost.

The unit with the highest Power. If the Power is the same as other units, highest Health, then highest Cost. Stun: Unit cannot attack or block for the rest of the round.

Unit cannot attack or block for the rest of the round. Support : Gives an effect to the attacking unit to the right of it.

: Gives an effect to the attacking unit to the right of it. Weakest: The unit with the lowest Power. If the Power is the same as other units, lowest Health, then lowest Cost.

Unit abilities

A card’s abilities are highlighted in a small badge, underneath the name of the card. These keywords relate to units, who can have more than one ability.

Barrier: Negates the next amount of damage the unit will take. Lasts one round.

Negates the next amount of damage the unit will take. Lasts one round. Can’t Block: Cannot block enemy attacks.

Cannot block enemy attacks. Challenger: Chooses which enemy unit will block its attack.

Chooses which enemy unit will block its attack. Elusive: Can only be blocked by another Elusive unit.

Can only be blocked by another Elusive unit. Ephemeral: Unit dies when it attacks or when the round ends.

Unit dies when it attacks or when the round ends. Fearsome: Can only be blocked by enemies with 3 or more power.

Can only be blocked by enemies with 3 or more power. Lifesteal: Damage dealt will heal your Nexus for the same amount.

Damage dealt will heal your Nexus for the same amount. Nexus Strike: An effect activates when a unit attacks the enemy Nexus.

An effect activates when a unit attacks the enemy Nexus. Overwhelm: Excess damage is dealt to the enemy Nexus.

Excess damage is dealt to the enemy Nexus. Quick Attack: Attack before other units.

Attack before other units. Regeneration: Fully heals at the start of the round.

Fully heals at the start of the round. Tough: Take 1 less damage.

Spells

Spells have three different cast times and may not always allow the enemy to respond. Check the keyword carefully to understand when the spell will cast during the match. If your opponent can respond, you will enter a back-and-forth sequence of spell casting with them.

Burst: Casts instantly. Your opponent cannot attack before it finishes.

Casts instantly. Your opponent cannot attack before it finishes. Fast: Can be played whenever. Your opponent can respond.

Can be played whenever. Your opponent can respond. Slow: Can be cast outside combat (before or after). Your opponent can respond.

Some spells have abilities that are classified similarly to the unit abilities mentioned above. So far, only one exists:

Trap: Attaches to a card, when the card is drawn the effect activates.

Level Up

Champions are the only cards that can Level Up and require the player to meet specific conditions to do so. Having an empty hand, for example. Levelling a champion unlocks special abilities and increases their Power and Health stats, which upgrades all duplicates of their card, too.