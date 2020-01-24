Meet all 24 Legends of Runeterra champions

Shuffle through more Legends of Runeterra guides
What are Legends of Runeterra champions? Comparable to legendary minions in Hearthstone, champions are the powerful backbone of your deck. Players can recruit six champions per deck, which includes up to three copies of each. When a champion is played, their duplicate counterparts upgrade. Level up a champion to increase their power and health stats, and upgrade their abilities to turn the tides of a match.
With 24 Legends of Runeterra champions in the mix, I’m here to introduce you to each one and walk you through how to best use their abilities and upgrades. Armed with the knowledge of how to build the strongest decks the game has to offer around the best cards, you'll be dominant on the board. Here are all the champions by region.
Demacia
Demacia’s champions hit hard, but they also know when to bide their time. Fiora and Garen level up after they attack enemies to assert their aggressiveness and maintain it for the duration of a game. Lucian, despite his Quick and Double Attack abilities, excels in avenging allies, and he must watch them die before levelling up. By contrast, Lux relies on a Barrier for protection and works well in a spell-heavy deck.
Fiora
- Cost: 3
- Power: 3 [+1]
- Health: 3 [+1]
- Abilities: Challenger
- Level up: After 2 kills.
- Post-level up ability: If Fiora has 4 kills and survives, you win.
Garen
- Cost: 5
- Power: 5 [+1]
- Health: 5 [+1]
- Abilities: Regeneration
- Level up: When Garen strikes twice.
- Post-level up ability: Start of Round: Ready your attack.
Lux
- Cost: 6
- Power: 3 [+1]
- Health: 4 [+1]
- Abilities: Barrier
- Level up: When Lux has seen you cast 6+ mana of spells, you receive a Fleeting Final Spark in hand.
- Post-level up ability: Create a Fleeting Final Spark in hand.
Lucian
- Cost: 2
- Power: 3 [+1]
- Health: 2 [+1]
- Abilities: Quick Attack
- Level up: When Lucian has seen 4+ allies die, or an allied Senna, Sentinel of Light dies.
- Post-level up ability: Double Attack. The first time an ally dies each round, ready your attack.
Freljord
The four champions of Freljord are difficult to remove from the board once you summon them, and they do everything in their power to hang around. Killing Anivia sees her transform into an egg, from which she can later revive herself. Ashe harnesses Frostbite to avoid damage and draw cards. Freljord’s sturdiest champions are Braum and Tryndamere: thriving when they withstand damage, the pair dish out even more pain when they level up.
Anivia
- Cost: 6
- Power: 4 [+1]
- Health: 3 [+1]
- Abilities: Can’t Block. Attack: Deal 1 to all enemies.
- Level up: Last Breath: Revive Anivia transformed into Eggnivia
- Post-level up ability: Can’t Block. Deal 2 to all enemies. Last Breath: Revive Anivia transformed into Eggnivia.
Ashe
- Cost: 4 [+1 post-level up]
- Power: 5 [+1 post-level up]
- Health: 3
- Abilities: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.
- Level up: Frostbite 5+ enemies then create a Crystal Arrow next round.
- Post-level up ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy. Enemies with 0 power can’t block.
Braum
- Cost: 3
- Power: 0
- Health: 5 [+2]
- Abilities: Challenger and Regeneration
- Level up: When Braum has survived 10 total damage.
- Post-level up ability: Challenger and Regeneration. When Braum survives damage, summon Mighty Poro.
Tryndamere
- Cost: 8
- Power: 8 [+1]
- Health: 4 [+5]
- Abilities: Overwhelm
- Level up: If Tryndamere dies, level up instead.
- Post-level up ability: Overwhelm, Fearsome, and Tough.
Ionia
Each of Ionai's esteemed figureheads demonstrate versatility in their range of abilities. Shen dons a robust support role by protecting allies with Barrier. Karma specialises in sorcery and doubles down on her spells after reaching max mana gems. Yasuo is well-versed in stunning enemies and recalling allies to disrupt the balance of the board, whereas Zed prefers to send his shadows to do his bidding.
Karma
- Cost: 5
- Power: 4 [+1]
- Health: 3 [+1]
- Abilities: End of Round: Create a random spell in hand.
- Level up: When Karma becomes Enlightened.
- Post-level up ability: When you play a spell, cast it again on the same targets.
Shen
- Cost: 4
- Power: 2 [+1]
- Health: 5 [+1]
- Abilities: Support: Give Shen’s supported ally Barrier.
- Level up: When Shen has seen allies gain 4+ Barrier.
- Post-level up ability: Support: Give Shen’s supported ally Barrier. When an ally gets Barrier, give it +3/+0 this round.
Yasuo
- Cost: 4
- Power: 4 [+1]
- Health: 3 [+1]
- Abilities: Quick Attack. When you Stun or Recall an enemy, Yasuo deals 2 to it.
- Level up: When you Stun or Recall 6+ units.
- Post-level up ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, Yasuo strikes it.
Zed
- Cost: 3
- Power: 3 [+1]
- Health: 2 [+1]
- Abilities: Quick Attack. Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with Zed’s stats.
- Level up: When Zed and their shadows have struck the enemy Nexus twice.
- Post-level up ability: Quick Attack. Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with Zed’s stats and keywords.
Noxus
These Legends of Runeterra champions all begin with 3 power or more and aim to maximise their damage. Attack before regular units with Katarina and Draven’s Quick Attack abilities and continue to generate value from them when they level up. Vladimir is a team player that likes to see others survive: he bases his attacks on the number of friendly attackers on his side of the board and has his eyes set on the enemy Nexus. While Darius’ stats ensure he does just fine on his own, he also relies on a weakened enemy Nexus to realise his full potential.
Darius
- Cost: 6
- Power: 6 [+4]
- Health: 5
- Abilities: Overwhelm
- Level up: When the enemy Nexus has 10 or fewer health.
- Post-level up ability: Overwhelm
Draven
- Cost: 3
- Power: 3 [+1]
- Health: 3 [+1]
- Abilities: Quick Attack. Play or Strike: Create a Spinning Axe in hand.
- Level up: When Draven has struck twice with a Spinning Axe.
- Post-level up ability: Quick Attack. Overwhelm. Play or Strike: Create 2 Spinning Axe in hand.
Katarina
- Cost: 3
- Power: 3 [+1]
- Health: 2 [+1]
- Abilities: Quick Attack
- Level up: When Katarina has struck, then Recall her.
- Post-level up ability: Quick Attack. Play: Ready our attack. Strike: Recall Katarina.
Vladimir
- Cost: 5
- Power: 5 [+1]
- Health: 5 [+1]
- Abilities: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 to it and 1 to the enemy Nexus.
- Level up: When you’ve had 6+ other allies survive damage.
- Post-level up ability: Regeneration. Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 to it and 1 to the enemy Nexus.
Piltover & Zaun
From shuffling dangerous trap cards into the opponent’s deck to attacking head-on, the Piltover and Zaun champs have their eyes glued on the enemy Nexus. Ezreal directly targets it and is rewarded with fast spells that can inflict damage anywhere. Teemo gradually hacks away at the Nexus by sowing frustrating fungi cards into the enemy deck. Jinx’s Super Mega Death Rockets wreak havoc across the board and Nexus, and Heimerdinger relies on turrets to do the heavy lifting.
Ezreal
- Cost: 3
- Power: 1 [+1]
- Health: 3 [+1]
- Abilities: Elusive. Nexus Strike: Create a Fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.
- Level up: When you’ve targeted enemy units 8+ times.
- Post-level up ability: Elusive Nexus Strike: Create a Fleeting 0 cost Mystic Shot. When you cast a spell, deal 2 to the enemy Nexus.
Heimerdinger
- Cost: 5
- Power: 1 [+1]
- Health: 3 [+1]
- Abilities: When you cast a spell, create a Fleeting Turret in hand with equal cost. It costs 0 this round.
- Level up: When Heimerdinger has seen you summon 12+ Power Turrets.
- Post-level up ability: When you cast a spell, create a Fleeting Turret in hand with equal cost. Grant it +1|+1 and it costs 0 this round.
Jinx
- Cost: 4
- Power: 4 [+1]
- Health: 3 [+1]
- Abilities: Quick Attack
- Level up: When your hand is empty.
- Post-level up ability: Quick Attack. Start of Round: Draw 1. The first time you empty your hand each round, create a Fleeting Super Mega Death Rocket! in hand.
Teemo
- Cost: 1
- Power: 1 [+1]
- Health: 1 [+1]
- Abilities: Elusive. Nexus Strike: Plant 5 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck.
- Level up: When you’ve planted 15+ Poison Puffcaps.
- Post-level up ability: Elusive. Nexus Strike: Double the Poison Puffcaps in the enemy deck..
Shadow Isles
The Shadow Isles headliners may possess impressive abilities on their own, but backup is always appreciated. Elise builds an eight-legged army of arachnids to help her out, while Spectral Riders are Hecarim’s buddies of choice. Kalista forges deep bonds with allies that cannot even be broken by death, in contrast to Thresh who has to see units die before he can call upon the help of an attacking champion.
Elise
- Cost: 2
- Power: 2 [+2]
- Health: 3
- Abilities: Fearsome. Attack: Summon an attacking Spiderling.
- Level up: Start of Round: You have 3+ other Spiders.
- Post-level up ability: Fearsome. Challenger. Other Spider allies have Challenger and Fearsome.
Hecarim
- Cost: 6
- Power: 4 [+1]
- Health: 6 [+1]
- Abilities: Overwhelm. Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Rider.
- Level Up: When you’ve attacked with 8+ Ephemeral allies.
- Post-level up ability: Overwhelm. Ephemeral allies have +2|+0. Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Rider.
Kalista
- Cost: 3
- Power: 4 [+1]
- Health: 2 [+1]
- Abilities: Fearsome. Play: Kalista bonds with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while they are bonded.
- Level up: When Kalista has seen 3+ allies die.
- Post-level up ability: Fearsome. Play: Kalista bonds with an ally. Grant it +2|+0 while they are bonded. Attack: Revive that ally attacking and reforge the bond.
Thresh
- Cost: 5
- Power: 3 [+1]
- Health: 6 [+1]
- Abilities: Challenger.
- Level up: When Thresh has seen 6+ units die.
- Post-level up ability: Challenger. The first time Thresh attacks this game, summon an attacking champion from your deck or hand.