Alienware announces Alder Lake-powered Aurora R13 desktops are available immediately

Intel revealed some key details about its 12th generation processors at its InnovatiON event today, including the fact that Alder Lake will be officially launched on November 4. But alongside a glimpse of its Arc Alchemist graphics running The Riftbreaker, it also used the event to announce that Alder Lake will be quickly making its way into desktop PCs, including those from serious gaming box-shifter, Alienware.

The Alienware Aurora R13 family is available straightaway and can be spec'd out with up to a Core i9 12900K and an RTX 3090, although that top-end configuration will set you back a frankly terrifying $4,557. At the other end of the spectrum, you can pick up an Aurora R13 with a Core i5 1200KF and a GeForce GTX 1650 Super from $1,450.

Not exactly cheap, but the new Auroras do come with the new Legend 2.0 chassis, which features a redesigned layout to improve airflow. There's also the option of having a side window to show off your next-gen hardware.

You can of course configure your build to whatever works best for you—from swapping out the graphics cards (both Nvidia and AMD), adding a bigger SSD, or even sticking with spinning platter hard drives. If that's your thing. You can also elect to go with a lot more memory, up to 64GB, although you don't seem to be able to select anything faster than the DDR5 4400MHz RAM.

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC: the top pre-built machines from the pros

Best gaming laptop: perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

Alienware is playing both sides here too, and at the same time as announcing the Intel-powered R13, it also unveiled that it's using the new Legend 2.0 chassis for its AMD line-up as well, and duly called that the Aurora R14 family.

There's nothing particularly new beyond that chassis here, with the machine topping out at the same Ryzen 9 5950X and RTX 3090 as its predecessor. Still, the improved airflow can't hurt. The AMD machines do start cheaper too, at $1,225 for a Ryzen 5 5600X and a Radeon RX 5300.

Intel 12th gen Alder Lake launches November 4, and we'll see then how it stacks up against AMD's Ryzen 5000-series. You can order the Alienware Aurora R13 and Aurora R14 gaming PCs today.