Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plays League of Legends, and she's pretty good

The Congresswoman is currently at Silver 4—but another Democratic politician has her seriously outranked.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a well-known member of the Democractic Party in the US who serves as the Representative for New York's 14th Congressional District. She stepped into to our little spotlight recently when she, along with other US politicians, signed a letter calling on Blizzard to reverse the punishment it imposed on Hearthstone Grandmaster Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai. But it recently came to light that she actually plays League of Legends, too—and she's pretty good at it.

According to Inven Global, Ocasio-Cortez played League of Legends during college, but fell away from the game until last year, when a chat with Colorado governor Jared Polis convinced her to pick it back up. Polis is an avid player himself, and was actually featured in LoL's Community Spotlight in 2015, when he was still a Congressman.

Her Silver 4 puts her in the middle of the League pack, ahead of more than 15 percent of the player base. But she's still well behind Josh Harder, the Representative for California's 10th Congressional District.

On the other hand, it's well ahead of Rick Fox, a former partner in the now-defunct esports organization Echo Fox, who remains in Iron 1. In Fox's defense, his Twitter feed suggest that he's only jumped back into the game with both feet recently, too. Ocasio-Cortez had some encouraging words for him.

