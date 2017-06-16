Agony gameplay video is set in a fetid, fiery, miserable hellscape

Agony, the first-person survival horror game that is set in actual hell, is still meant to be releasing this year. Although Andy reported it'd probably be some time before June, the Steam page nowadays simply lists "2017". So we might need to wait a little longer, but in the meantime there's a brand new gameplay video to watch.

As you'll see, Agony doesn't promise to be a very cheerful game, but the art style is undeniably appealing if you're into horror and/or German darkwave nightclubs. There will be a lot of environmental storytelling and scares, but I'm not sure whether there will be any demon-slaying in it. This is not Doom, after all.

Check out the video below: