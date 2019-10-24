Popular

Age of sail FTL-like Abandon Ship leaves Early Access

After 20 months in Early Access, Abandon Ship is entering version 1.0 and sailing into full release. It's a game of krakens, lightning storms, and pirates that's a bit like a cross between FTL and Sunless Sea, although with a mercifully much faster ship than the latter game.

Version 1,0 contains a full story mode as well as a freeplay mode where you can run your own pirate base, 15 complete regions to explore, over 100 maps each with a unique island, more ship variants, a revamp of its Lifeboat and Stranded mode, the option to play as a lady captain, achievements, and more.

According to developers Fireblade Software, "Full release is not the end of the journey - we'll continue expanding the game, and the more successful it is, the more cool content we'll keep adding".

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
