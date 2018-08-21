A Hat in Time to add co-op mode alongside DLC that's free for one day only

'Collectathon' platformer A Hat in Time will add split-screen co-op next month alongside DLC that will be free for one day only.

The DLC, called Seal the Deal, adds a new chapter that takes place aboard an arctic cruise. You'll be serving drinks and food to customers as cute seals in top hats and bow ties set the ship's kitchens on fire.

Seal the Deal also adds six time rifts to explore, as well as a new ultra-hard mode called Death Wish, which seems to combine massive boss battles with levels packed full of enemies to dodge. In both the time rifts and Death Wish levels you'll find new cosmetics and rewards, including a 'nostalgia badge' that will make the game look like it's from the Nintendo 64 era. And yes, there are new hats.

The co-op mode, which will let you play the entire game with a friend, will be free, as will Seal the Deal—but only if you grab it on its September 13 launch day, so set a calendar reminder. After that, it will cost $4.99,

If you've never checked out A Hat in Time and you're a fan of 3D platformers (Super Mario Sunshine and Psychonauts), then you're missing out. As Dominic said in his review, it's a "creative, playful, and polished" game that deserves to be played.