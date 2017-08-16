A free Prey demo is now available on Steam

A demo version of Prey was released earlier this year for consoles, but not the PC. Arkane's Raphael Colantonio said that sticking with consoles was simply "a resource assignment thing," and also pointed out that the graciousness of Steam refunds added up to effectively the same thing anyway: You can buy the game, play it for a couple hours, and then refund it if you don't like it.

I didn't (and don't) agree with that take, but it doesn't matter anymore because a free trial version is now available on Steam, too. The announcement doesn't offer much in the way of detail, but the trailer describes it as the "first hour" of the game. To get it, just head to the Prey page on Steam and scroll down until you see the "Download Demo" button on the right, just below where it shows how many of your Steam friends want and have the game. Take it from there.

(The PS4 and Xbox One demos are also being transitioned to trials, the difference being that as a trial, any progress you make and Achievements or Trophies you earn will carry over to the full game if you opt to buy it. That apparently doesn't happen with demos.)

Prey was also recently updated to version 1.05, which smooths out the experience with more than 30 bug fixes. A full rundown of the changes is below.