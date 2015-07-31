A beginner's guide to JRPGs on PC

We'll start with the most obvious. There are only a handful of games that can be called 'genre-defining,' and Final Fantasy VII is definitely one of them. This is the game that popularized the JRPG like no other before it, and while some elements of the game haven’t aged well (the graphics and localization in particular), the core tenets of what makes JRPGs unique and distinct are all here: primarily linear event-focused storytelling, elaborate combat mechanics with various interlocking systems (in this case, the Materia system), and characters that have endeared in the minds of gamers for almost two decades. The many, many mini-games, sidequests, and secrets help, too.

Sure, you might hear arguments that it’s “overrated” or “not the best Final Fantasy,” but in terms of helping to understand the JRPG genre, it’s a must-play. The version available on Steam has been tuned up to run smoothly on modern PCs.